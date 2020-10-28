Clementi exits as MS Amlin Underwriting CEO
MS Amlin Underwriting (MS AUL), has announced the appointment of Johan Slabbert as chief executive officer (CEO).
The provider detailed that Slabbert will take up the role on 1 November 2020, subject to regulatory approval.
Slabbert succeeds Tom Clementi, who will step down from his position as CEO on 31 October 2020 after 4 years in the role to pursue other opportunities outside of MS Amlin.
Transition
According to the insurer, Clementi will remain with the business until the end of the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Video: Why commercial brokers are exploring premium finance
- Aston Lark buys Birmingham broker
- Direct Insurance and Amicus agree settlement out of court
- Premiums collected will not cover insurable Covid losses - report
- FCA raps Aviva on the knuckles over share announcement
- Blog: Three ways to be more efficient working remotely
- AIG set to restructure