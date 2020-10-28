Clementi exits as MS Amlin Underwriting CEO

MS Amlin Underwriting (MS AUL), has announced the appointment of Johan Slabbert as chief executive officer (CEO).

The provider detailed that Slabbert will take up the role on 1 November 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Slabbert succeeds Tom Clementi, who will step down from his position as CEO on 31 October 2020 after 4 years in the role to pursue other opportunities outside of MS Amlin.

Transition

According to the insurer, Clementi will remain with the business until the end of the