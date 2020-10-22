People Moves Round-up: 19 - 23 October 2020

Featuring: Direct Insurance Group, Marsh, MCE Insurance Direct Insurance appoints Kevin Dawes as head of motor

Direct Insurance Group has hired Kevin Dawes as head of motor for its wholesale operation Direct Insurance London Market (DILM). Previously head of motor at HDI Global Insurance, Dawes has more than 20 years of retail broking, underwriting and risk management experience in the commercial motor market. David Bearman, chief executive officer for Direct Insurance Group comments: “We’re

