Insurance Age

People Moves Round-up: 14 - 18 September 2020

welcome-1-2016
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Featuring: London Belgravia Brokers, Touchstone Underwriting, Aventus

London Belgravia Brokers launches general construction insurance division with new hire
Latent defects specialist London Belgravia Brokers has created a Construction All Risks division and appointed Henry South at the helm as head of construction insurance.

The broker explained that the new department will focus on providing construction all risk, site-specific insurances as well as annual renewable lines.

South joins from

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Podcast

Most read

  1. UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
  2. High Court finds in favour of small businesses and the FCA on majority of issues in BI case
  3. BI ruling welcome news for policyholders but result differs by wordings
  4. Test case insurers respond to High Court BI judgment
  5. Kingfisher issues legal proceedings against Fresh sellers
  6. Biba urges industry to be mindful of its reputation after BI judgment
  7. Broker NDML pledges to “continue to fight” for QBE clients after judgment

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: