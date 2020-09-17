People Moves Round-up: 14 - 18 September 2020

Featuring: London Belgravia Brokers, Touchstone Underwriting, Aventus London Belgravia Brokers launches general construction insurance division with new hire

Latent defects specialist London Belgravia Brokers has created a Construction All Risks division and appointed Henry South at the helm as head of construction insurance. The broker explained that the new department will focus on providing construction all risk, site-specific insurances as well as annual renewable lines. South joins from

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]