Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff takes NED role at MGA
Mark Cliff has been appointed chairman of Avid Insurance Services and will take up the role, which has been approved by the FCA, with immediate effect.
Cliff has a broad portfolio of NEDs, including Be Wiser and Evolution Claims Management, as well as a number of advisory roles for insurtechs, including microservices technology business Iotatech. Previously he was executive chairman and CEO of Brightside Group, which he joined in 2015. He exited the CEO role at Brightside in 2018.
