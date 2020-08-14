Insurance Age

Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods

flood
  • Richie Toomey
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The 7 August 2020 was the hottest day in the UK for 17 years.  As sure as night follows day, when a heatwave hits, thunderstorms and flash floods tend to follow as torrential rain hits parched ground, leading to what is often intense, short-lived, localised flooding.

Flash floods known as pluvial floods are in some ways more of a challenge for the insurance sector than floods associated with rivers (fluvial) and coastal floods from storm surges. This is because it is often difficult to predict

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Podcast

Most read

  1. Biba hit by redundancies
  2. FCA extends measures to help insurance customers under Covid-19 financial strain
  3. Hiscox and HAG agree on arbitration process as legal dispute continues
  4. Admiral lockdown rebate cost £97m
  5. NIG sees premium growth in H1 as Direct Line posts profit fall
  6. UK Broker Awards: Meet the Shortlist - Personal Lines Broker of the Year
  7. UK Broker Awards - Meet the Shortlist - Diversity & Inclusion Award

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: