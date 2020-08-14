Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods

The 7 August 2020 was the hottest day in the UK for 17 years. As sure as night follows day, when a heatwave hits, thunderstorms and flash floods tend to follow as torrential rain hits parched ground, leading to what is often intense, short-lived, localised flooding.

Flash floods known as pluvial floods are in some ways more of a challenge for the insurance sector than floods associated with rivers (fluvial) and coastal floods from storm surges. This is because it is often difficult to predict