Ecclesiastical takes claims director from Allianz

Jeremy Trott will take over as current claims director David Bonehill retires in October.

Ecclesiastical has hired Jeremy Trott as claims director, succeeding David Bonehill who is set to retire in October.

Trott joins the provider from Allianz where he has held a number of leadership roles over the last 14 years, most recently as head of claims operations.

He has previously worked as head of strategic innovation and has held a number of senior roles in sales and underwriting at both Allianz and Aviva.

Ecclesiastical noted that Trott will take up his new role in October, ensuring a smooth handover with Bonehill before his retirement later that month.

Bonehill has been with the insurer since September 2005 when he joined to head up the claims department.

Passion

Richard Coleman, Ecclesiastical’s UKGI managing director, said: “Jeremy’s passion for innovation and technology and his proven track record and experience in claims make him ideally positioned to take on this pivotal role within the UKGI leadership team.

“Jeremy will be building upon the excellent foundations we have developed within the Claims function over the last few years. I’m really pleased that we have been able to bring in a leader worthy of our claims function, and the dedicated professionals we have in it.”

He continued: “David has played an active and valuable role in developing the industry’s approach to claims handling and his personal commitment to our business has been highly appreciated.

“I’d like to thank him for his tremendous contribution to Ecclesiastical and wish him well in his retirement.”

Trott added: “I’ve spent nearly 15 enjoyable years at Allianz and I’m delighted to be taking on this exciting new opportunity to head up claims at Ecclesiastical.

“It’s a financial services business with a unique purpose to contribute to the greater good of society, and I’m looking forward to working with the claims team to build on the exceptional customer service that Ecclesiastical is renowned for.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.