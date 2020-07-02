People Moves Round-up: 29 June - 3 July 2020

Keep up to date with the latest people moves.

Featuring: Allianz, Marsh, Gallagher, Oneglobal Broking, Tysers

Allianz appoints new casualty claims manager

Allianz Insurance has hired Chris Skolsky to the role of technical claims manager, casualty.

Skolsky joined Allianz in 2006, starting as a claims assistant, motor. Prior to his new appointment, he held the position of claims specialist. In his new role, he will be reporting to head of casualty claims, Mark Merrix, and responsible for the claims technical strategy, technical development and performance of Allianz’s casualty claims handling centre.

Allianz stated that throughout his time with the business, Skolsky was a part of the Disease & Run Off team, acting as a deputy team leader, and training and quality controller. He also acted as claims performance specialist in the Major Loss team.

Merrix commented: “Chris has a very impressive record during his time at Allianz and I’m delighted to announce his appointment. I have no doubt that his experience and knowledge of the business will bring invaluable expertise to the team.”

Marsh JLT Specialty makes senior appointment

Marsh has appointed Mike Johnson as chairman of the UK Construction, Infrastructure & Surety Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty. Effective immediately, Johnson succeeds Tim Smith who is retiring after more than 30 years in the business.

Based in London, Johnson reports to Scot Peachey, CEO, UK Construction, Infrastructure & Surety Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty. In this role, Mr. Johnson oversees the UK Construction, Infrastructure & Surety Practice, which advises many of the UK’s leading infrastructure, power and energy, civil engineering, and contractor firms on their insurance and risk management programmes.

According to Marsh, Johnson joined JLT in 1988 and has held a variety of senior insurance and risk advisory roles within the Construction Practice. Most recently, as part of Marsh JLT Specialty, he was head of the Global Contractors team.

Peachey said: “With his extensive experience in the national and international construction industry, Mike brings a tremendous amount of knowledge to this role at a time when the sector is navigating its path to recovery from Covid-19.

“On behalf of the business, we also thank Tim for his contribution and dedication over the last three decades, and wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement.”

Gallagher takes Mark Ettershank from Marsh & McLennan

Gallagher has hired Mark Ettershank as head of warranty & indemnity (W&I) and tax in Gallagher’s Major Risks Practice. In his new role, Ettershank is responsible for spearheading new business, expanding technical expertise and growing the team.

He began his career as a corporate lawyer at Squires Paton Boggs. During his time at the firm he undertook senior level secondments to RBS and PNC. He then moved into the insurance sector, and his most recent role was senior vice president of the Private Equity and M&A team at Marsh & McLennan (MMC).

At MMC, Mark advised on a wide range of deals, from small domestic M&A to complex international transactions in excess of £1bn.

Alan Pratten, managing director of Gallagher’s Major Risks Practice, said: “We are very happy to welcome Mark to Gallagher. He is a great addition to our experienced team of over 50 risk professionals looking after due diligence, contingency, tax, W&I and portfolio company insurance requirements.

“Mark is a great addition to our recent hires of James Bailey and Ian Coleman in our litigation team as we continue to build a team of experienced, ethical individuals passionate about client delivery.”

Oneglobal Broking adds to D&F executive team

Oneglobal Broking has named Vanessa Macdonald-Smith as its new executive director, responsible for Direct and Facultative (D&F). Macdonald-Smith will join the Group Executive Committee and will report to Oneglobal’s CEO, Mike Reynolds.

The broker stated that Macdonald-Smith’s appointment will accelerate the build out of its D&F capability around the globe with a number of like-minded sector and client specialists expected to join the team in the coming months. She has previously worked as CEO of JLT Facultative and her CV also includes senior leadership positions at Willis Towers Watson and Benfield Corporate Risks (Aon Benfield).

Reynolds commented: “Direct and Facultative insurance design and placement capability is a crucial element of our client offering and our clients need the highest quality broker expertise to craft comprehensive risk management solutions utilising D&F placements.

“Vanessa is an outstanding insurance leader who understands the needs of clients in this critical area. She is an inspiring leader of broking professionals and as an executive director, will be an advocate for clients and inspire the Oneglobal team as we grow our business together.”

Tysers Insurance Brokers appoints Belinda Schofield as independent non-executive director

Tysers Insurance Brokers is delighted to announce the appointment of Belinda Schofield as independent non-executive director to join the UK Board, effective from 1 July 2020.

Schofield is currently the CEO at the Association of Lloyd’s Members. She is also the chair of the Chartered Insurance Institutes Disciplinary Decision Review Panel and an external member of the Lloyd’s Enforcement Panel.

Schofield has over 30 years of experience of working in various leadership roles. She was a Non-Executive Director and member of the Risk and Audit Committee of an international insurance broker. She was also a leading insurance lawyer and partner at CMS, a city law firm, and held positions on the firm’s board and remuneration committee.

