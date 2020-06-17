BGL CEO Donaldson exits after 20 years
Mark Bailie, currently a government coronavirus NHS Test and Trace business leader, will succeed Matthew Donaldson from 1 September.
BGL Group, a digital distributor of insurance and household financial services, today announces that after 20 years with the company, and seven years as CEO, Matthew Donaldson will step down from the Board and leave the business on 19 June 2020.
According to a statement, Donaldson has played a fundamental role in growing the business over the years, providing strong leadership throughout, with his professional, conscientious and motivational approach.
Career
He joined the business in 1999, when BGL acquired Arnott Century went on to lead Budget Retail and subsequently the organisation’s e-commerce activity where he played a key role in the creation and establishing of Comparethemarket.
After some time as COO he became CEO in 2013.
Donaldson will be succeeded by Mark Bailie, who, subject to regulatory approval, will join BGL on 1 September this year.
NHS Test & Trace
Bailie is currently on secondment as one of the four business unit leads for the NHS Test & Trace service, a key element in HM Government’s response to coronavirus. His secondment will conclude prior to him joining BGL.
Prior to his secondment he spent ten years at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and joined the RBS Group Executive in 2015.
He became chief operating officer in 2016 and was, until recently, the founder and chief executive officer of Bó, its digital banking app.
Before joining RBS, Bailie spent a decade in private equity, leading large-scale buyouts and prior to that he worked for PwC for five years, where he qualified as a chartered accountant.
Interim
Until September, Dominic Platt, chief finance officer will be interim chief executive officer and will lead the business on a day-to-day basis.
Debbie Hewitt MBE, chairman, said: “After seven successful years as CEO, Matthew will be handing over to a new leader, who will set the priorities for the next phase of development for the business. We thank Matthew for the valuable contribution that he has made to BGL over the years and wish him well for the future.
“I am pleased to welcome Mark to our business. He has an extensive background in developing digital strategies for consumer facing businesses, as well as proven hands-on operational expertise and regulatory credentials, having sat on the FCA Open Finance Advisory Panel. He is thoroughly familiar with regulated and private equity-owned businesses and will bring strong consumer, people and brand-led experience.
“Our business remains robust, in spite of the uncertain external context of the coronavirus and we very much appreciate the hard work of all colleagues to ensure that we continue to focus on our customers and partners during these unprecedented times.”
