The Blog Spot: What are you doing to support Black Lives Matter?

The insurance sector is working to improve diversity but how is it changing beyond having conversations?

I don’t want to say too much here as now is a time to listen and reflect.

The insurance industry needs to wake up. The 2019 Insurance Post census showed that 93% of the insurance sector in the UK is white. And almost 40% said there had been no recent improvement in diversity. To add to that only half of firms have equal opportunities programmes in place.

Insurers and brokers need to wake up.

It is a fact that the majority of CEOs of the top broking firms in the UK are white and, with a few exceptions, they are mostly male.

Go to Biba in Manchester and there are just a handful of BAME or ethnic minority people (and black is not the same as BAME, you can’t lump every race that isn’t Caucasian under an ‘otherness’ tag).

Speaking out

At the moment I think there is broad acknowledgement that the industry needs to do better.

And leaders such as Dan Glaser of Marsh and Pat Gallagher of Gallagher have called for more action. AIG has even donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

But I have seen attitudes expressed that some parts of the industry might not be as friendly as it likes to think it might be.

This mostly plays out in public on platforms like Twitter where observers can see what you like, what you reply to, and what you say. But of course, that is hard to quantify.

Actions

Actions often speak louder than words and a more concrete example, which brings me back to Pat Gallagher, is his UK CEO Simon Matson who made comments described by a judge as “abusive and racist”.

He called a former employee a “fat complicated arab” in emails which came to light as part of a very public, widely reported, staff poaching court case. Matson later apologised for “insensitive comments”.

Since then Gallagher the company has been at pains to flag ‘The Gallagher Way’. Indeed Mr Gallagher raises it in his comments around BLM.

Reporting

There is already some diversity reporting in insurance. The industry reports gender pay gaps (good but companies of a certain size are mandated to).

Much of the diversity conversation still focuses on gender. There are, of course, many other forms of diversity too and they should not be diminished. But this piece is reflecting on the conversations that have sprung up in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in the USA.

Will reporting BAME pay gaps be to the detriment of gender equality? I don’t think so.

For the most part brokers don’t report the gender pay gap because they are not required to by law so, and I may be wrong, I suspect there isn’t a lot of BAME gender pay gap reporting that goes on either. Perhaps you should do it voluntarily?

My point is, how do you know how you’re doing unless you monitor it?

The Chartered Insurance Institute reports BAME pay gaps so that is a positive start.

I think there are other things we should be doing too.

Do you offer paid internships to black communities? A lot of the diversity argument in insurance suggests we haven’t got better because a) it isn’t an attractive industry and b) where a more diverse workforce can be seen it is at the more junior level and will take time to feed through to the top. Could this be a way of getting more people into the sector and nurturing talent? Should we always be expecting people to start at the bottom? Couldn’t we look to other industries for people with more experience too?

These are a few ideas of ways the industry can be more active about a more equal future. Of course, these ideas are open to debate about their validity and I welcome much more conversation around this.

Racism is a very emotive topic. I don’t want this blog to come across as preachy. I just think we can all see that the lack of diversity in the sector is an issue and, hopefully, we can all also agree we should be doing our bit to level the playing field.

The intention here is to encourage the market to use its entrepreneurial spirit to respond positively to a key social issue.

Explore

I’m not perfect. Like many I have learned a lot over the past few weeks about life from another perspective, history, politics and activism and hope to continue to do so. I want to explore ways we can have better representation on Insurance Age.

It is time for the insurance industry to work on itself too. Now is not the time for silence and inaction if the sector wants to embrace anti-racism.

Leaders, don’t just talk the talk. Reflect, educate and do something tangible. If not now, when?

Sian Barton is editor of Insurance Age