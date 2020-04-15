Government calls on Amanda Blanc to lead flood inquiry

Blanc will head up a review following the Doncaster 2019 flooding to learn why victims did not have the right cover.

The government is conducting a deep-dive into why people in Doncaster did not have the appropriate insurance cover following the flooding that occurred during 8 – 18 November 2019.

Former Axa UK CEO and Zurich head of EMEA, Amanda Blanc, has been appointed to lead the review which is set to consider if there are systemic issues in the provision of flood insurance for personal lines and business customers. It will also examine barriers to obtaining insurance and consider actions relevant for future events.

The review will include:

(a) data collection and analysis to understand barriers preventing households and businesses having suitable insurance cover, and the scale of the problem

(b) deep dive case-study of Doncaster area (Metropolitan Borough of Doncaster), informed by evidence

(c) assessment of main implications for future flood events

(d) recommendations

The government, said in the announcement: “Amanda has commercial experience and a background in general insurance and retail. Amanda also understands the role of Flood Re.”

Roles

It is the latest in a series of appointment for Blanc who took on a number of non-executive roles, including a position at Aviva, at the end of 2019.

The review is expected to be complete by the end of September 2020 and report issued shortly after.

The scope of the review will cover both domestic and business insurance.

It will cover the breadth of issues related to insurance cover raised following the recent flooding including awareness of flood insurance, uptake, availability and affordability.

It will cover issues raised for those with and without flood insurance.

Local

The review will include a deep dive of the Doncaster area, which is the most affected area following the flooding. The flood event in scope covers 8 to 18 November 2019.

The availability and affordability of the flooding component of household insurance as a result of Flood Re’s existence will form just one element of the wider review.

The project will also include input from the following government departments.

flood risk and flood insurance – Defra

insurance conduct regulation – HMT

businesses – BEIS

recovery – MHCLG

