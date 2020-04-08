Gallagher names broking and placement MD

Simon Collings takes over the role from Mark Armitage, who retired at the end of March.

Gallagher has appointed Simon Collings as managing director of national broking and placement, UK retail.

The team is responsible for the placement of corporate UK and international insurance for clients, as well as managing insurer relationships.

In the role, Collings will oversee Gallagher’s national broking strategy and placement activities, working with the firm’s regional directors.

He joined Gallagher in 2017 as market management director, UK retail. Prior to joining the broker, Collings held senior positions at Marsh, JLT and Miller in placement roles.

Promotion

Discussing his appointment, Collings stated: “Having been part of Gallagher since 2017, I’m delighted to have the opportunity now to take the helm of this team, following in the footsteps of Mark Armitage, who has been instrumental in overseeing Gallagher’s strategic placement direction over recent years.

“The ability to broker the best deals for our clients is vital in order to retain and develop new business. I look forward to working with our regional teams to build our existing broking capabilities, strengthen our insurer relationships and develop new products.”

Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher’s UK retail division, added: “Simon has long-standing insurer relationships and expertise in managing risks for clients from a range of industries, and will play a pivotal role in steering our regional broking and placement teams to deliver insurance solutions that mitigate complex risks facing our clients.

“Investing in talent is an important part of our long-term growth strategy – and I am very pleased that we have made this key leadership appointment from within our existing team.”

Gallagher has 70 branches across the UK.

