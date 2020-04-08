Gallagher names broking and placement MD
Simon Collings takes over the role from Mark Armitage, who retired at the end of March.
Gallagher has appointed Simon Collings as managing director of national broking and placement, UK retail.
The team is responsible for the placement of corporate UK and international insurance for clients, as well as managing insurer relationships.
In the role, Collings will oversee Gallagher’s national broking strategy and placement activities, working with the firm’s regional directors.
He joined Gallagher in 2017 as market management director, UK retail. Prior to joining the broker, Collings held senior positions at Marsh, JLT and Miller in placement roles.
Collings replaces Mark Armitage, who retired at the end of March 2020.
Promotion
Discussing his appointment, Collings stated: “Having been part of Gallagher since 2017, I’m delighted to have the opportunity now to take the helm of this team, following in the footsteps of Mark Armitage, who has been instrumental in overseeing Gallagher’s strategic placement direction over recent years.
“The ability to broker the best deals for our clients is vital in order to retain and develop new business. I look forward to working with our regional teams to build our existing broking capabilities, strengthen our insurer relationships and develop new products.”
Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher’s UK retail division, added: “Simon has long-standing insurer relationships and expertise in managing risks for clients from a range of industries, and will play a pivotal role in steering our regional broking and placement teams to deliver insurance solutions that mitigate complex risks facing our clients.
“Investing in talent is an important part of our long-term growth strategy – and I am very pleased that we have made this key leadership appointment from within our existing team.”
Gallagher has 70 branches across the UK.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker
- Covid-19: Are brokers accessing the government's furlough scheme?
- Covid-19: UK claims will pass £1bn, says Huw Evans
- Partners& shoots into Top 100 with £65m GWP
- Andy Watson bows out as Ageas UK CEO
- FCA to hit brokers with 3% rise in fees
- Brokers under strain as they support hospitality clients