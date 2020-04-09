The working from home diaries: Michael Lawrence

Insurance Age finds out how Michael Lawrence, broker distribution and underwriting director at LV, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Michael Lawrence, broker distribution and underwriting director at LV.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’m ‘locked down’ at my partner’s apartment in Shoreditch and we’re lucky to have separate areas and plenty of space. She’s got a purpose built work area and I’m usually found at the kitchen bar area.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

Nothing is usual in the world at the moment and even the way I would normally work from home is different.

The key advantages are saving the commuting time and not spending money on take-out coffee and lunch. The disadvantages are that we sometimes have to move to separate rooms for calls, missing out on that essential social interaction with colleagues and the fact that the fridge is in my periphery vision.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

You need to work harder at staying in touch with your teams and people – it’s absolutely vital for the business to function effectively and deal with fast changing situations.

The well-being aspect is massively important. We will all have good days and bad days and being able to spot that, look out for each other and provide support is just so critical. I can’t emphasise that enough.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Yes, I think there will be quite a lot of changes. Businesses of all shapes and sizes across all sorts of industries are proving that they can work effectively from home whilst continuing to provide a great service to their customers.

I think it will be really great opportunity for sectors of our society (working from home parents, return-to-workers, people with mobility challenges, etc.) to have wider access to roles and career opportunities.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

That’s easy to answer! It’s the three pugs we have – they love to sit on my lap whilst I’m working and I’m constantly talking to them.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I have a suspension trainer which is very effective and can be set up virtually anywhere – I just build routines that involve that.

I’m also using my outdoor time to kill two birds with one stone by walking the dogs each day on a bit of a march to Tower Bridge, along the South Bank, back over St. Paul’s footbridge and back through the City. I can’t believe how quiet it is and it is quite surreal – I don’t think it will ever be like that again.

