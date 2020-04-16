The working from home diaries: Tim Ryan

Insurance Age finds out how Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan's and the Una Alliance, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan’s and the Una Alliance.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I have a desk overlooking the garden which is nice. The blossom is now coming out on the cherry trees!

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

I work from home quite a lot but it’s not the same when you’re compelled to do it. Above all, I miss interacting with people.

Whilst this situation has created some good workarounds, there’s nothing better than looking someone in the eye!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Keep in touch with your team, even by phone, as it shows you care and it makes the day more pleasant.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

It’s certainly been a learning curve but when this is ended, I think we will want human interaction more than ever.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Bickering children and an excitable dog!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Luckily, we have a garden so chasing around after the dog, chipping golf balls and some gardening. I don’t know where the day goes!

