MGAA’s Staddon announces retirement

The Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) has confirmed that managing director Peter Staddon will retire at the end of June 2020.

The MGAA stated that the process of finding a replacement was already underway.

MGAA chairman Charles Manchester commented: “The board and MGAA members are extremely grateful for Peter’s tireless work and commitment on behalf of the Association, in building its role and importance in the market today. We all wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Staddon’s final engagement will be the MGAA conference on 1 July 2020.

Retirement

Staddon was appointed as the MGAA’s first managing director in 2013, following the formation of the organisation in 2011.

The MGAA credited Staddon with growing the size of its membership as well as the benefits offered to members.

Under Staddon’s tenure, the organisation has grown from less than 100 members to more than 300.

The MGAA claims its members collectively underwrite more than £470m in gross written premium.

During his career in the insurance industry, Staddon spent nearly 15 years at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association. He left the broker trade body in July 2011.

Prior to joining the MGAA, he worked with both Romford-based motorcycle broking specialist Devitt and compliance firm RWA Group.

