The Blog Spot: Do you remember when a broker last went bust?

The sad fall of Staveley Head causes Siân Barton to pause and ask ‘when did this last happen to a broker?'

I’ve worked in the world of insurance – albeit on the fringes as a journalist – since about July 2014.

As I approach six years in the market I cannot recall many cases like Staveley Head.

The Wales-based motor broker called in Duff & Phelps as administrators last week, redundancies were made and a fire sale initiated.

Of course, a handful of broker businesses have gone bust since 2014 but the only one I can specifically recall is Ignition Select which hit the buffers in 2017.

And some smaller brokers have been singled out as in default by the FSCS.

Other cases?

But the team here is struggling to remember a case where the majority of 85 people have been made redundant by a broker which told Insurance Age in 2017 that it had £45m in GWP.

Please do put us right if we’re wrong about this but don’t broker books usually just get bought if the business is having a tough time? So far there is no sign of that in this case.

Staveley offered personal and commercial vehicle insurance. It also has an appointed representative called Policy Plan which offered underwriting and products to insurance brokers (according to its website).

Top 100

Depending on the split between personal and commercial it would have been a contender for the Insurance Age Top 50 personal lines broker supplement or the Top 100 independent broker supplement so it isn’t an insignificant player.

How did it get to where it is now?

We don’t know the answer but it hadn’t replaced capacity since troubled and unrated Danish insurer Gefion pulled out as its provider last year.

It advertised rated major insurers as backers on its website. These insurers each confirmed just a “handful” or “small amount” of business with Staveley Head. One of them had as few as six policies with the broker.

Unrated

There is also the matter of Gefion (and former provider Qudos, which went bust a while back) suing the broker for £9m. That action was launched in 2019.

Brokers have been warned about the perils of unrated for years and years. The message has always been ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’.

Others argue if you do enough due diligence and are clear with clients then it can work. But recent years have seen a number of brokers struggle with the collapse of unrated providers.

What happened should become clearer over the coming weeks and months, but as with all these stories, the people you are left feeling saddest for are the hard-working people who have lost their jobs at Staveley Head.

Siân Barton is editor of Insurance Age.