People Moves Round-up: 3-7 February
Keep up to date with the latest market moves.
Featuring: Aon, CNA Hardy, Markel.
Aon appoints Emma Carpenter as global super yacht leader
Aon has announced the appointment of Emma Carpenter as global super yacht leader. Emma will join Aon in London in early March and will drive the development of Aon’s super yacht insurance broking business globally.
Emma brings 17 years of experience in the marine sector to Aon. She joins from Willis Towers Watson where she has served as a super yacht insurance broker for more than a decade. Prior to this, she worked as a super yacht insurance broker for Ed (formerly Cooper Gay) and before that as an underwriting assistant for British Marine.
CNA Hardy appoints Lewis Hepper as life science underwriter
CNA Hardy has appointed Lewis Hepper as life science underwriter. Reporting to Asha Patel, life science underwriting manager, Hepper will be responsible for building relationships with brokers and driving a profitable book of life science business across both the Lloyd’s and company platforms.
Prior to his appointment, Hepper was underwriting SME and mid-corporate life science combined risks at CFC Underwriting for two years. He was also a commercial underwriter for Axa, specialising in mid-market and mid-corporate P&C risks, and an SME Underwriter with Allianz.
Markel appoints Carl Titterton to lead trade credit, political risk and surety team
Markel International has appointed Carl Titterton as divisional managing director of trade credit, political risk and surety, effective 1 February 2020.
Titterton will report to James Hastings, managing director of wholesale, and will become a member of Markel International’s wholesale leadership team.
Titterton joined Markel International in April 2010 as a senior underwriter, specialising in credit insurance. Prior to Markel, Titterton held senior underwriter roles at both ACE European Group and Coface over 18 years, working in London, New York and Paris.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 31 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Ida Axling discuss the most popular news stories this week, including changes at Marsh Commercial and Hiscox moving 300 staff out of London.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Searchlight Capital Partners takes majority stake in GRP
- News analysis: Insurer run-offs could leave brokers searching for capacity
- JLT costs reach $6.8bn at Marsh
- Profit soars at Aon in 2019
- GRP retains hub focus following Searchlight deal
- Andy Fairchild joins Applied as European CEO
- In Person: Markel UK’s Neil Galjaard and Nic Brown