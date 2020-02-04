People Moves Round-up: 3-7 February

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Aon, CNA Hardy, Markel.

Aon appoints Emma Carpenter as global super yacht leader

Aon has announced the appointment of Emma Carpenter as global super yacht leader. Emma will join Aon in London in early March and will drive the development of Aon’s super yacht insurance broking business globally.

Emma brings 17 years of experience in the marine sector to Aon. She joins from Willis Towers Watson where she has served as a super yacht insurance broker for more than a decade. Prior to this, she worked as a super yacht insurance broker for Ed (formerly Cooper Gay) and before that as an underwriting assistant for British Marine.

CNA Hardy appoints Lewis Hepper as life science underwriter

CNA Hardy has appointed Lewis Hepper as life science underwriter. Reporting to Asha Patel, life science underwriting manager, Hepper will be responsible for building relationships with brokers and driving a profitable book of life science business across both the Lloyd’s and company platforms.

Prior to his appointment, Hepper was underwriting SME and mid-corporate life science combined risks at CFC Underwriting for two years. He was also a commercial underwriter for Axa, specialising in mid-market and mid-corporate P&C risks, and an SME Underwriter with Allianz.

Markel appoints Carl Titterton to lead trade credit, political risk and surety team

Markel International has appointed Carl Titterton as divisional managing director of trade credit, political risk and surety, effective 1 February 2020.

Titterton will report to James Hastings, managing director of wholesale, and will become a member of Markel International’s wholesale leadership team.

Titterton joined Markel International in April 2010 as a senior underwriter, specialising in credit insurance. Prior to Markel, Titterton held senior underwriter roles at both ACE European Group and Coface over 18 years, working in London, New York and Paris.

