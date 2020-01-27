Les Brewin to exit Marsh-owned Purple

As Brewin is set to retire no replacement has been announced for the network which became part of Marsh following its 2015 Jelf acquisition.

Purple Partnership managing director Les Brewin is to retire in 2020, Insurance Age can reveal.

It is believed he finishes as managing director at the organisation on 31 March this year following a respected and valued career at Marsh.

Members of the Purple Partnership and carriers have been informed of the decision. As yet no replacement has been announced.

It is understood that David Hopwood, head of Marsh Networks, is expected to update members about the future of the networks business in due course.

Career

During his 50-year insurance career Brewin also spent time at RSA. He was there between 1969 and 2005 rising to become area director for the insurer.

Marsh acquired Purple Partnership as part of its deal to buy Jelf in 2015.

Marsh later bought Bluefin – including Bluefin Network – which led to a reorganisation of its networks proposition in 2017.

At the time of the announcement the structure of the Marsh networks was detailed in a statement.

Hopwood, who was previously managing director of Bluefin Network, was appointed as head of Marsh Networks, a position he still holds.

Merger?

Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership, and Bluefin Network continued to be led and managed as separate entities following the restructure.

The 2017 statement detailed:

Led by Mike Rogers, Marsh ProBroker will focus on members whose clients require bespoke cover for complex or unusual risks, or international placement solutions that can be accessed via Marsh’s global network. Rogers has been head of Marsh ProBroker since 2010.

Purple Partnership will continue to be led by Les Brewin, and will support members focused on providing commercial lines insurance and additional services to their local communities.

Led by Duncan Pagan, Bluefin Network will work with commercial brokers looking to fast-track their businesses. Pagan was previously operational director at Bluefin Network.

In 2018 Hopwood spoke to Insurance Age about the future for Marsh Networks and said there were no plans to merge the three propositions.

Brewin and Hopwood could not be contacted for comment.

Since the Bluefin and Jelf deals Marsh has retired both of the brand names. The networks, so far, have been unaffected bar the changes in 2017.

A spokesperson for Marsh Commercial said: “Les has brought great passion to everything he does. He has been a valued and respected colleague over many years we wish him a very happy retirement.

“Further developments on the networks business will be announced in due course.”

