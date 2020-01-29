People Moves Round-up: 27-31 January 2020

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Momentum, Gallagher, Biba, Covéa Insurance

Momentum hires broking operations manager

Momentum Broker Solutions, a broker network, has appointed John White as broking operations manager.

White joins from Swinton where he spent 15 years, both as a branch manager in Nottingham and Leicestershire, and latterly in senior operations roles. In his new role, White will assume responsibility for resource, training and personal development of its 30-plus strong broking team.

Gallagher appoints MD to its specialty division

Malcolm Payton has joined Gallagher’s London-based specialty division as managing director. He will lead its newly combined property casualty & special risks business, reporting to John Thompson, CEO of Gallagher Specialty, and become part of the executive committee.

Payton had been a managing partner of Gallagher subsidiary Capsicum Re since 2015. He has also worked as head of property and energy for Guy Carpenter Facultative UK and held senior leadership positions with JLT Re and Aon.

Biba’s Trudgill joins Elto’s board

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has joined the Board of the Employers’ Liability Tracing Office (Elto).

As an Elto Board member, Trudgill will oversee the delivery of a service which helps those who have suffered injury or disease in the workplace to identify the relevant insurer.

Covéa reveals exec promotions

Covéa Insurance has announced two new appointments to its executive team, which it said would enhance the team’s capabilities and focus on the critical areas of people and technology. Both are internal promotions; Lisa Meigh as people director and Graeme Howard as chief technology & information officer (CTIO). Both will report to Covéa Insurance chief operating officer, Adrian Furness.

Furness commented: “Covéa Insurance is on an exciting journey that’s seen it transformed as an organisation over the last five years. To continue that journey, and deliver on our long-term ambitions for the business, it’s essential that we have in place a senior team with the expertise, experience and accountabilities that will enable us to successfully address the challenges of a new decade.”

Meigh has been Covéa’s director of HR & learning since 2015, having been with the company, and its predecessor, Provident Insurance, since 1995. Howard joined the insurer in February 2019 as CTIO.

