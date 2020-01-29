People Moves Round-up: 27-31 January 2020
Keep up to date with the latest market moves.
Featuring: Momentum, Gallagher, Biba, Covéa Insurance
Momentum hires broking operations manager
Momentum Broker Solutions, a broker network, has appointed John White as broking operations manager.
White joins from Swinton where he spent 15 years, both as a branch manager in Nottingham and Leicestershire, and latterly in senior operations roles. In his new role, White will assume responsibility for resource, training and personal development of its 30-plus strong broking team.
Gallagher appoints MD to its specialty division
Malcolm Payton has joined Gallagher’s London-based specialty division as managing director. He will lead its newly combined property casualty & special risks business, reporting to John Thompson, CEO of Gallagher Specialty, and become part of the executive committee.
Payton had been a managing partner of Gallagher subsidiary Capsicum Re since 2015. He has also worked as head of property and energy for Guy Carpenter Facultative UK and held senior leadership positions with JLT Re and Aon.
Biba’s Trudgill joins Elto’s board
Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has joined the Board of the Employers’ Liability Tracing Office (Elto).
As an Elto Board member, Trudgill will oversee the delivery of a service which helps those who have suffered injury or disease in the workplace to identify the relevant insurer.
Covéa reveals exec promotions
Covéa Insurance has announced two new appointments to its executive team, which it said would enhance the team’s capabilities and focus on the critical areas of people and technology. Both are internal promotions; Lisa Meigh as people director and Graeme Howard as chief technology & information officer (CTIO). Both will report to Covéa Insurance chief operating officer, Adrian Furness.
Furness commented: “Covéa Insurance is on an exciting journey that’s seen it transformed as an organisation over the last five years. To continue that journey, and deliver on our long-term ambitions for the business, it’s essential that we have in place a senior team with the expertise, experience and accountabilities that will enable us to successfully address the challenges of a new decade.”
Meigh has been Covéa’s director of HR & learning since 2015, having been with the company, and its predecessor, Provident Insurance, since 1995. Howard joined the insurer in February 2019 as CTIO.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Les Brewin to exit Marsh-owned Purple
- Gefion's solvency falls again after order from Danish regulator
- Aston Lark buys Isca Barum in first deal of 2020
- Aviva denies privacy failure after mailing error
- Gibraltar’s Quick-Sure enters administration
- Clark Thomson profits double as it sets Marsh integration date
- H&R Insurance Services buys APL Insurance Services