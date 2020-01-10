Blog: What happens next in the PI market?

MUM's Sachin Gupta predicts a rocky road for professional indemnity insurance.

The last year has been eventful in the professional indemnity market.

It started hardening at the end of 2018 but not for all professions. In 2019, as each month passed by there had been some turn of events to stir the PI market up, with capacity reducing as markets retract from the class.

As we got to the end of 2019 you could see signs that some underwriters were finding premium capacity had tightened so much they were struggling even to accommodate renewals, with increased rates exacerbating the problem.

Profitable?

The change in the PI market has created a challenge for underwriters. The class overall has not been profitable for many, hence the steps that have been taken. Keeping a focus on profitable underwriting during a soft market is not easy, especially when the soft market grinds on for so long. There is a tail and it is not a short one, there is still a way to go.

Likewise, for brokers, explaining a hard market to their clients is time consuming and comes with its own risks. Higher premiums can lead to clients being unhappy, not understanding that for many years they have reaped the benefit of a soft market. Brokers understandably don’t want unhappy clients. Having your premium increase for a year may be painful for a client but now they are likely to be facing a second year of premiums going up.

That said, as with life there is balance and as premiums go up, so do brokers’ earnings. But then, as Lloyd’s of London has made clear, the cost of acquisition has to come down and is clearly now on the agenda.

Rates

Underlying all of this is the reality that whilst premiums have been increasing for some professions, have the rates actually got back to sustainable and profitable levels? It has been almost two decades since the end of the last hard market and during that time rates have been eroded to painfully low levels whilst cover has got ever wider.

As we head into 2020, we hear rumours of what might be happening in the PI market and that capacity is waiting to step in. But in the cold light of day, any actuary looking at the numbers is going to see that PI has been soft for too long and to rectify the problems isn’t going to happen in a semi-hard market.

The next twelve months will continue to be eventful. As each month ticks by expect the market place to become tougher and harder.

Sachin Gupta is a director at MUM Underwriting.