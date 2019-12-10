People Moves Round-up: 9-13 December
Featuring: Bought By Many, HSB Engineering Insurance, Insurance Fraud Bureau.
Bought By Many appoints veterinary relationship and technical claims manager
Bought By Many has hired experienced veterinary nurse Sarah James as its first veterinary relationship and technical claims manager.
James, who has six years experience as a veterinary nurse and previously held the position of head veterinary nurse at Independent Vetcare, will be responsible for working closely with practices around the UK to ensure claims are straightforward and clear for both pet owners and vets. Her role will also involve evaluating technical claims using her extensive knowledge of the industry and treatments.
Terry Dyson is appointed director of business development and distribution at HSB
Specialist engineering and construction insurer HSB Engineering Insurance (HSB) has appointed Terry Dyson as director of business development and distribution, with immediate effect. Terry will lead HSB’s business development team, focusing on strengthening HSB’s distribution strategies and relationships with brokers, MGAs and insurer partners.
Terry joins HSB from Travelers, where he was working as a regional distribution manager. Prior to Travelers, Terry worked for RSA for 32 years, where he held various business development roles including UK business development director.
Insurance Fraud Bureau announces new chair
RSA’s UK & international chief claims officer, Karl Helgesen, has been appointed as the new chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB).
Helgesen replaces Aviva’s Rob Townend with immediate effect and will work alongside the IFB board to support the delivery of the Bureau’s future strategy and provide strategic oversight of the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) and the Insurance Fraud Register (IFR).
Helgesen has over 20 years of industry experience and joined RSA from Zurich in 2017.
