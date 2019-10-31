Blog: How tech-enabled payment options can assist commercial brokers

Sharon Bishop, CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance, explains how the company's Payment Services is helping to assist brokers and customers alike.

Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) partners with 1,700 brokers across the UK to deliver premium finance to well over 2.4 million customers.

Providing high quality customer service is a key priority for all brokers.

Customer service in personal lines broking has been revolutionised by developments in technology, as well as the influence of data analytics and data science on the business of quote and buy for individual risks.

Commercial

Turning to commercial broking, our research found that the sector is a strong advocate of personal relationships. Having a deep understanding of the needs of individual customers is fundamental to growth and success.

Even in commercial broking, the opportunity to enhance customer service through technology is starting to develop.

Emerging technology has brought a sharper focus on providing customers with payment options. This helps businesses better manage their cashflow by using finance options within the commercial lines business. This also means that brokers can focus on talking about insurance, and the customer can decide how to pay through easy to use technology.

Payment Services

CBPF Payment Services is an example of tech-enabled functionality that allows a commercial broker to set up a payment request for their customer. CBPF then emails the customer with all the payment options, both in full and by finance. It’s all about giving customers more choice and making it easy for them to pay their premium. Brokers don’t have to do anything other than create the payment request.

Administrative hassle is further removed by managing the process where a loan agreement and a Direct Debit mandate need differing signatures, with both actions being able to be completed online.

It’s important that the functionality is easy to use and can work seamlessly across different technologies. The system looks and feels like a natural extension of a broker’s customer service function, in keeping with our aim of creating a smooth process to fit in with the needs of busy professionals.

Payment Services has been successfully adopted by 70 brokers across the country with 1,300 customers completing their premium payment through the system. Since its launch in November 2018, 23% of these customers are using premium finance when using Payment Services – 2% above the target at launch. The aim is to increase that to 25% by the year end. Ultimately, we aim to have 1,000 brokers using the system and making finance available to their customers.

Future

Looking ahead, the next phase will be to integrate with broker management systems. To achieve that step, we must work very closely with both brokers and software houses, backing our solutions into theirs and making sure we are not impacting their own models.

Payment Services is, in truth, a small illustration of a much broader set of changes going through the insurance industry. Today, thanks to technology, customers are being heard and we are striving to make the relevant changes.

Sharon Bishop is CEO at Close Brothers Premium Finance