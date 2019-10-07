People Moves Round-up: 30 September – 4 October 2019
Here are the latest people moves in the market.
This round-up includes: Markerstudy, Bridge Insurance Brokers, HB Underwriting, CFC Underwiting, Insurance Institute of London, Association of British Insurers and HDI Global Specialty.
Markerstudy selects new head of group property
Markerstudy Group has chosen Sheree Dawton to join the firm as head of group property.
Her position will include managing three of Markerstudy’s divisions – property, maintenance & facilities, and health & safety.
She joins Markerstudy from high-net worth investors, TwinFocus where she was responsible for the Markerstudy property portfolio.
Bridge Insurance Brokers names Sarah Harrop as head of HR
Bridge Insurance Brokers has appointed Sarah Harrop to be its new head of HR.
In this role she will be responsible for managing a team based in the company’s Manchester headquarters on Charlotte Street.
A spokesperson from Bridge told Insurance Age that Harrop has been in this role for a few weeks and that most recently she worked as head of HR at PeoplePlus UK.
HB Underwriting chooses new managing director
MGA, HB Underwriting has selected Kyle Lomas to be its new managing director, he will join the firm in November.
The hire sees Lomas move from his position as UK head of agricultural underwriting at Victor Insurance.
In his new role Lomas will lead HB’s operations; develop its sales and distribution strategy and work on both new products for a range of sectors and new and existing insurer relationships.
He will also be responsible for the HB underwriting team and will report to CEO, Sean McClarron.
CFC appoints Avraam Avraam to medical malpractice team
Specialist insurance provider, CFC has added Avraam Avraam to its medical malpractice underwriting team.
Avraam will serve as team leader working with practice leader, Sharon Brennan, to develop CFC’s book of non-US international business.
Most recently he has been healthcare class underwriter at MS Amlin and has also previously been underwriter within the specialist liability team at QBE.
Insurance Institute of London welcomes new president
Charles Berry, chair of BPL Global became president of the Insurance Institute of London (IIL) for 2019/20 last Monday (30 September).
He succeeds Nicolas Aubert, CEO, Willis Tower Watson GB and is joined by the IIL’s new deputy president, Anthony Baldwin, CEO and board director AIG UK and deputy president designate, Julian Enoizi, CEO, Pool Re.
Julian Adams becomes deputy chair of the ABI
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has appointed Julian Adams, director, public policy and regulation at M&G (holding company of the Prudential Assurance Company).
He has been an ABI board member since 2016 and will now work alongside the body’s chair, Jon Dye, until summer 2020.
HDI Global Specialty UK adds to contingency team
HDI Global Specialty UK’s London contingency team will have two new senior underwriting members.
Martin Holness has been appointed as head of contingency and Sheena Williams has been selected to be senior underwriter, contingency.
Holness joins from AmTrust where he was head of contingency for 5 years.
In his new role he will report to Rafael Rebitzky, director of underwriting, specialty lines.
While Williams moves to HDI from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and will now report to Holness.
