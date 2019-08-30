Former Allianz Scotland-head joins HDI Global SE

Stephanie Ogden will move from Lloyd’s after just over a year and has ten years’ experience of working at Allianz.

HDI Global SE (HDI) has chosen Stephanie Ogden to be its director of distribution for its UK & Ireland business, she will take on the role on 2 September.

She exits Lloyd’s after just over a year with the organisation as oversight manager.

At HDI Global Ogden will look after distribution strategy, broker and client relationship management and marketing across the firm and will become involved in HDI Global SE’s UK & Ireland Executive Committee.

Claire McDonald, managing director of UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Stephanie to HDI Global SE.

“Stephanie’s varied experience and expertise in building successful trading relationships will play an important role in the strategic development of our portfolio.”

Ogden joined Lloyd’s from Allianz UK where she held the position of branch manager of Scotland as well as a range of other posts, including executive assistant to Simon McGinn, in the ten years she was at the firm.

Ogden came off Allianz’s graduate scheme and moved into its management graduate scheme in 2008. She then had a period of rotations around the business, including claims and underwriting, before she came to the London office, first as an underwriter and later in a team leader role.

She was appointed branch manager in Scotland in 2016.

