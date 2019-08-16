Allianz appoints branch leaders

The provider has made two SME branch heads.

Allianz Insurance has appointed Eibhlin Swan as SME branch manager and Stephen Taylor as head of SME & corporate partner distribution.

Swan will be responsible for the Maidstone small business branch reporting into Taylor. Swan joined the Allianz graduate management scheme in 2012, and previously held the role of corporate partnerships manager.

According to the provider, as head of SME & corporate partner distribution, Taylor will have responsibility for both the Maidstone and Lancaster SME branches. Having joined Allianz in 2011, he most recently held the position of regional operations manager in London, having previously taken on roles across technical and distribution.

Talent

Helen Bryant, director of SME & corporate partner, Allianz Insurance commented: “It’s really pleasing to have fulfilled these positions from within as this reflects Allianz’s continued investment in developing the talent of our people.

“They both bring with them considerable experience and expertise and I am confident that they will build upon the existing strengths of the team and grow this key area of the business.”

Bryant was appointed to the role last year following the surprise exit of David Martin who left to join Zurich as retail MD after 17 years at Allianz.

