Compass welcomes former Aviva regional trading head, David Wolfe, to team

Industry veteran, David Wolfe has been hired as consultant for both Compass Networks and Compass London Networks.

Wolfe worked at Aviva for 40 years, holding various roles including head of trading for London and the South East.

MD at Compass, John Lincoln said: “I am delighted to welcome David to the team.

“I’ve known and worked alongside him for a number of years and I can’t think of a better and more suited individual to help us broaden our relationships with brokers in the South.

“David will be a significant contributor to the growth and development of our business in the regional broking market as we continue to strengthen our proposition.”

Wolfe added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Compass Networks and Compass London Markets, building on their strong proposition and reputation.

“The role of regional broking is changing in many ways and I hope my experience will be valuable to the Network.”

Compass

In March, Compass and Broker Network-owner, Broker Network Partners re-branded as Ethos but clarified that it was not bringing the two brands together.

Compass was acquired by the group the previous March.

