Allianz appoints commercial lines pricing lead

Allianz Insurance has announced that Claire Buck has been promoted to the position of head of commercial lines pricing replacing Tom Saliba who left the provider earlier this year.

In her new role, Buck will be responsible for leading the development of pricing capability for Allianz’s Commercial business.

The role will also encompass looking at changing technologies and exploiting these tools to open up new data opportunities for underwriting.

Buck joined Allianz in 2004 on the corporate management trainee scheme and has held a number of senior roles within the business, including underwriting facilities manager and branch manager for the small business team.

Her most recent position was account manager for Engineering, Construction & Power where she was responsible for the overall portfolio, strategic direction and delivery.

As part of the Engineering, Construction & Power senior leadership team, she oversaw the launch of Allianz’s new construction proposition.

Catherine Dixon, commercial underwriting director, Allianz Insurance, commented: “I am delighted that Claire will be taking up this exciting and influential role.

“Commercial Pricing is an area we are heavily investing in and have ambitious plans for, therefore Claire’s deep understanding of our business and a proven track record in senior leadership roles will ensure future success.”

