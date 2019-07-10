Video: A broking minute with Neil Campbell
Insurance Age meets the MD of CCRS.
This short clip offers insight on Neil Campbell who started CCRS in 2008.
Campbell discusses presenting his business model to Strathclyde Business School and his dislike of reality television.
Read the full Broking Success interview to learn more about CCRS and the managing director’s thoughts on how the industry could improve.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Back to Top