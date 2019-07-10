Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Neil Campbell

Insurance Age meets the MD of CCRS.

This short clip offers insight on Neil Campbell who started CCRS in 2008. 

Campbell discusses presenting his business model to Strathclyde Business School and his dislike of reality television. 

Read the full Broking Success interview to learn more about CCRS and the managing director’s thoughts on how the industry could improve. 

