Blog: Navigating the Civil Liability Act - what do brokers need to know?

Richard Finan of Arc Legal Assistance picks out some key points for the market to understand and considers what it means for motor legal expenses.

The Civil Liability Act is finally due to come into force in April 2020. Whilst the reform presents a considerable upheaval to the motor legal expense insurance (LEI) market, we also see great opportunities for businesses like ours to not only educate partners on the importance of LEI, but also to evolve and provide even greater value under the reforms.

Only a small percentage of road traffic accident (RTA) claims fall within the current Small Claims Court limit of £1,000. However, after April 2020 as much as a predicted 97% of claims will fall within the new limit of £5,000, which will require solicitors to use the LEI policy to fund their costs, rather than relying on costs recoverable from the liable insurer.

As a result, there will be a significant increase in claims costs under the policy, which will inevitably change the commercial dynamics of the product. Policies sold from 1 April 2019 could result in a claim that falls under the new regime, so it is important for brokers to review their products now in preparation.

Gaps

Brokers should always check the policy terms and conditions and beware of premium rates which can often miss out sections of cover, leaving customers less well protected. We’ve observed an unfortunate development in the market where some have chosen to remove cover for Small Claims Court cases – therefore leaving the product with little value.

Transparency

Nothing in life is free and subsidised models, by their nature, are generating revenue from somewhere in the supply chain.

Where legal services and LEI are offered as a combined proposition, blurring between the lines of insurance and legal services can be used as a tool to mask a legal service provider’s uncompetitive fee structure.

We therefore see much greater value in separating the purchase of LEI from the procurement of claims services. Independence of the LEI product from the legal services, or accident management provider, enables independent assessment of the market and full transparency of the costs and revenues entrenched in the whole supply chain.

Value

The challenge for us, as well as brokers, therefore, is to demonstrate great value for money to the end-customers, ensuring they know how important LEI can be. We believe the reforms present an opportunity to provide a motor legal expenses product that can demonstrate high levels of customer value.

However, there are still many unknowns within the industry. The MOJ portal is reported to have several major challenges, particularly over how the current system will cater for those who cannot make a claim online, including the protocol rules and interaction with the existing portals.

As we approach April 2020, we’d urge brokers to ask themselves the following important questions when considering a new LEI provider:

Check the terms and conditions carefully, what is actually covered?

What customer value measures does the provider employ?

Is there full transparency in the assumptions that underpin the pricing – both cost and revenue?

What ability do you have to choose and manage the supply chain yourself?

Check for conflicts of interest – is the LEI provider independent, or do they have a financial interest in the claims supply chain?

Beware of models where servicing Small Claims Court PI claims is a necessary evil to access other accident management services.

Check the solvency of the underlying insurer

Check the terms of the binding authority between the supplier and the insurer, to ensure that there are no separate agreements for the supplier to carry any of the risk for paying claims themselves

Richard Finan is director of distribution at Arc Legal Assistance