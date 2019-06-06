Premium Credit appoints former Wonga head as CEO

Tara Waite (formerly Kneafsey) is to replace exiting chief executive Tom Woolgrove.

Premium Credit has announced that Tara Waite (formerly Kneafsey) has been appointed as CEO with effect from 12 June 2019, subject to regulatory approval.

According to the finance provider, Tom Woolgrove, the current CEO, is stepping down to pursue other business interests.

Waite was previously CEO of RSA Insurance Group’s Latvian business, before becoming managing director of RSA’s UK SME and Delegated Authority business, where she was responsible for transitioning the business to a digital trading platform.

Wonga

Most recently, Waite was CEO of Wonga Group, which went into administration last year, until January 2019. She is a non-executive director of Ageas (UK), Ageas Insurance, Ageas Retail and Ageas Services (UK). She was appointed to the Ageas boards in April 2019, a move that signalled her return to the insurance space.

Tara Waite, the incoming CEO, commented: “I’m excited to join Premium Credit, an impressive market leader in the premium finance space. The business has a proven track record, strong commercial relationships and a highly capable team; all of which equate to a highly attractive leadership opportunity.

“I very much look forward to working with everyone at Premium Credit to explore the many opportunities I am confident are available to us.”

Evolution

Woolgrove said: “Premium Credit has a highly talented team and a strong market position; I am very proud of its achievements and the way in which the business has evolved during my time as CEO.

“I am confident that customers, clients and our intermediaries will continue to benefit from Premium Credit’s services and I wish the company every success going forward.”

Woolgrove joined Premium Credit in January 2016.

Premium Credit detailed that his achievements include overseeing the provider’s ongoing digital transformation and the diversification of its funding base.

In addition, he led the Group’s FCA authorisation process.

Colin Keogh, chairman of the board, added: “On behalf of the Premium Credit board, I am delighted to welcome Tara to the senior management team at Premium Credit. She has an impressive leadership track record and a reputation for innovation and driving growth.

“We look forward to working with her as the Group focuses on further market opportunities and delivering excellent products and services to businesses and individuals, working closely with our broker network.”

He continued: “On behalf of the board, I would also like to thank Tom for his contribution and notable achievements as CEO of Premium Credit. During his tenure, Tom has overseen a period of considerable change and the business is well positioned for the future. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

