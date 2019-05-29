Zurich UK names Robert Kuchinski as head of commercial insurance

Kuchinski has worked in insurance for over 30 years.

Robert Kuchinski has been named Zurich’s Head of Commercial Insurance for the UK.

He joined the company in 2017 as global head of property and energy and prior to working there he was head of international property at Allied World and has also worked in several roles at AIG’s property and energy business.

Kuchinski brings over 30 years of experience to his new position which became available as a result of Vinicio Cellerini’s internal move to become global head of customer and distribution management, commercial insurance.

Change

The hiring of Kuchinski follows Zurich’s appointment of David Martin as head of retail.

Announced last November, Martin joined the company this month after 17 years at Allianz.

Martin will be responsible for Zurich’s branch network. The company also hopes he will be important to the success of Zurich Online, its new trading platform.

Tulsi Naidu, CEO of Zurich UK, stated: “I am delighted to announce Robert’s appointment to Head of Commercial Insurance in the UK and to welcome David to the team. They are deep experts with proven leadership strength, strong relationships and an impressive track record in our market.”

“These appointments position our business strongly for the next stage of development and growth”, she continued.

