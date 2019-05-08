Legal & General selects Darren Prior to be head of broker

Prior's promotion comes as L&G gears up to sell its general insurance business, with Allianz named as a potential new home.

Legal & General has announced that Darren Prior has been promoted to head of broker in its General Insurance (GI) division.

In his new role Prior will be responsible for setting distribution strategies, developing and delivering new product offerings while managing sales teams and accounts across multiple sectors: Broker, Corporate, Affinity and Bank and Building Society.

Prior joined L&G in 2016 when he became an insurance account manager and oversaw important broker/partner relationships involved in the broker channel.

The provider noted that he has worked in the insurance and protection markets for over three decades and has been employed at Norwich Union, Aviva and Markerstudy Group.

Prior commented: “I am excited to be starting my new role to help further build and develop our broker propositions and relationships across the home insurance division.

“I look forward to working closely with the team to find innovative ways to provide efficient and smooth journeys for our brokers and further grow our position in the general insurance market.”

Commitment

Director of Broker & Intermediary at Legal & General, General Insurance, Simon Hird commented on the appointment: “Darren’s appointment illustrates Legal & General’s long-term commitment to brokers and our desire to build on our presence in the broker market.

“We believe brokers are integral to the growth of the general insurance industry, so Darren’s experience will prove invaluable and is testament to our investment in the broker home insurance market as we look to further expand our offering in 2019.”

Hird became head of broker & intermediary last July.

Sale

L&G said that the appointment of Prior is part of the firm’s efforts to expand and improve the customer and broker experience.

L&G’s general insurance business has been up for sale since late 2018 and at the end of April Insurance Age reported that Allianz is a frontrunner in the race to buy L&G’s GI business.

