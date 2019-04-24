Former Swinton distribution director, Richard Beaven becomes COO of Brightside

Brightside said the management change was made to build stronger and deeper relationships with distribution partners in an increasingly digitised sector.

Richard Beaven has joined Brightside as chief operating officer (COO).

He took up the post on 15 April. Prior to this he was distribution director at Swinton and, according to his Linked In page, left the broker in July last year, after being made redundant. The broker had warned that there were 268 people at risk of redundancy in February 2018.

Ardonagh Group bought Swinton for £165m in September last year.

In his new role Beaven will report to Group CEO Brendan McCafferty who said this about the update: “Brightside is now some distance along the path to becoming fully digitised, but with Richard on board as Group COO we can give additional focus to executing this part of our strategy in full and across the group.

““Richard is a highly experienced executive with a successful track record in a number of blue chip financials, most recently at Swinton, where he was distribution director. I’m delighted to welcome him to Brightside.”

Brightside underwent a restructure last year which saw MD David Sweeney leave the business in December. At the time McCafferty stated the broker was seeking a COO to lead on digital strategy.

Beaven commented: “I’m excited to be joining Brendan and the Brightside team.

“The group has a clearly defined strategy, so my role is about execution, and overseeing the further digital transformation of the business – culturally as well as operationally – into a digital broker fit for the next decade”.

Time of change

Brightside indicated that it would be focusing on digital transformation following the appointment of McCafferty in August last year.

McCafferty.said at the time: “While the market is challenging in personal lines broking, Brightside’s commitment to digital insurance is key to becoming a leading market player in the future, and I believe we have a very strong platform to deliver further growth.”

McCafferty has been in the chief executive role since August 2018 when he took up the reins from Mark Cliff who is now NED at Brightside and Be Wiser.

