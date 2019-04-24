Andy Briggs to leave Aviva

Briggs steps down as CEO UK Insurance following Maurice Tulloch’s appointment as group CEO as Aviva announces further management changes “to bring greater energy and pace” and a review of UK business.

Aviva’s CEO UK Insurance Andy Briggs will exit the role and resign his place as a director of the insurer from today (24 April 2019).

According to a statement from the provider the board and Briggs made the decision.

Briggs had been named as a potential successor to Mark Wilson, who left Aviva in October last year, but he was beaten to the role by Maurice Tulloch, formerly CEO International, who started this March.

Gardening leave

Briggs will remain with the group until 23 October this year “in order to support an orderly transition”. However he will be on gardening leave from 30 April.

During the period he will receive his salary and contractual benefits. Aviva detailed that his maximum remuneration for 2017 and 18 would be £371,730. Additional performance related and pro rata remuneration could be a maximum of £502,651.

Tulloch is now set to lead a review of the UK business “to ensure the appropriate management structure to build on that success for the future”, Aviva noted.

Successor

Angela Darlington, Aviva’s current chief risk officer, is set to become interim UK CEO Insurance subject to regulatory approval.

Tulloch commented: “Andy Briggs will be missed. Andy is a brilliant leader and a good friend. Aviva has benefited enormously from his extensive industry experience and his integrity and we wish him well for the future.

“I look forward to working with him during the transitionary period.”

Briggs joined Aviva in 2015 to lead its life business following the acquisition of Friends Life where he had been group chief executive.

Aviva said in statement he built a strong leadership team and delivered solid financial results.

In addition to his work with Aviva he was also chair of the Association of British Insurers and the Government Business Champion for Older Workers.

The provider also revealed that it would change its management structure.

Leadership

Tulloch is to bring more business leaders on to the senior leadership team in order to broaden it. Patrick Dixneuf becomes CEO of Aviva’s European business and remains CEO of Aviva France will join the leadership team along with Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and Global Corporate & Specialty.

As a result of these changes Aviva will not seek to replace Tulloch’s former CEO International position.

Tulloch added: “These appointments are an important first step to bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva.”

Chairman Adrian Montague added: “Andy has made a great contribution to Aviva’s business since he joined the group following the acquisition of Friends Life in 2015.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to pay particular tribute to Andy for his conduct throughout the process to select a new CEO and afterwards, and Andy will leave with our best wishes for his future career.”

