Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

I’ve never thought of teaching Zumba and yoga as hidden talents, just that they are both something that I absolutely love to do. Some of you may have practiced yoga or even taken a Zumba class, the former has been around a long time, at 5,000 years, while Zumba is the Latin American dance craze that took the world by storm only 15 years ago. I was one of the first to become a Zumba instructor in the UK way back in 2010 (not as long as I’ve been in insurance though) and have been teaching it a couple of times a week ever since. The first class I did was terrifying – for a start, you have to stand in front of people and they follow your every move – I mean every move! So even if I scratched an eye, the people were so fixated on the moves, they thought it was part of the routine and copied me! Why do I like them both? Zumba is such fun – the music is brilliantly fast and loud and the steps are energetic, but easy to follow so that anyone can do it. As time has moved on, I love teaching yoga because it’s exactly the opposite, designed to calm the mind and focus on the present moment. Over the years, I’ve taught in schools, at work, at charity events and even made the trekkers on our Insuretrek18 last year do a Zumba warm-up and a yoga cool down. If you haven’t tried a yoga or Zumba class, give it a go – it will make you smile!

Michelle Neary, head of marketing communications, Covéa Insurance

Why I chose insurance

For me, it was a family thing. It all started when I was 10 years old when my father would take me with him to meet the travelling fairground community. Seeing his passion for helping people with unusual insurance requirements made me determined to follow in his footsteps. Today I still love the fact that we work with niche groups and that I can tackle the unusual and hard-to-place risks. It’s important to me that everyone is happy, both customers and underwriters. They’re two halves of the same equation, and it’s a real pleasure to bring them both together for the benefit of everyone.

Marc Loud, partner, Park Insurance

Pet of the month - Teddy, Hendricks Insurance’s office dog

“Teddy is a four-year-old Labrador. She especially likes visiting our estate clients, eating and sleeping. Our Stirling team would revolt if Teddy wasn’t a regular office feature so she ensures she visits them as often as possible!”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…It’s one that happens all the time. I am absolutely dying to go to the loo, I’m naked with only a handbag and I just can’t get to the toilet. No exciting destinations just plain old ‘can’t find a toilet’ but trust me when I wake up its really vivid.

▶ I was last told off…

…properly told off? By my mum! She was skilled at it – no shouting and screaming. She would use the ‘I am so disappointed in you, I can’t look at you or even talk to you right now’ trick, ten times worse than a traditional telling off.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I am out of touch here – I have only listened to a couple, so it’s going to sound boring but it was how to trade FOREX.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…when I got stuck in an hotel lift in LA and there were two other guys, they were American and ran a motor dealership. We started talking and to pass the time we discussed the differences in motor cover between the UK and the US. It did pass the time.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Van Morrison. Fabulous. Best ever gig was The Eagles. Clearly I am into retro music and not that old!

▶ I was last scared when…

…I watched the third episode of season eight of The Walking Dead. The zombies I could cope with, it’s the way humans turn on each other to survive.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Texan Bar – nougat, chocolate and toffee. Lush! I loved the TV advert too.

Penny Searles, CEO, Smartdriverclub

Charity corner

Allianz formally launched its new charity partnership with the leading mental health charity, Mind at an employee event held in London.

Jon Dye, CEO, Allianz Insurance, hosted the launch at the insurer’s Gracechurch Street offices. He was joined by Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, as they both took part in employee fundraising activities, including cycling on ‘Smoothie Bikes’ to help promote the importance of wellbeing and raise donations for the charity.

During the event Jon Dye also presented Mind with a cheque for £50,000, which is Allianz’s first charity donation to kick off the three-year partnership, throughout which employees have set themselves an ambitious target of raising £1m.