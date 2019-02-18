Blog: How is the debate around cyber affecting clients?

Brokerbility’s Ashwin Mistry considers how the recent row about the quality of cyber products could be interpreted by customers.

I have an affection for thought-provoking headlines because they generate robust debate, and the recent Mactavish cyber report has certainly proved the point.

Mactavish’s criticism of flawed cyber products has been roundly lambasted by those who argue that the market has moved on dramatically in the past twelve months and the report doesn’t reflect current products.

My reaction, however, relates rather less to the products than to how the whole episode plays out with our clients.

The biggest challenge we face in the cyber market is the lack of take up…and talk of flawed products probably isn’t going to improve matters on this front.

At Brokerbility we think we’ve done well to have persuaded over 25% of our clients of the need for proper cyber cover and risk management.

Obstacles

So what is holding businesses back from protecting themselves from this growing risk? Often the finger points at IT departments, which do a very good job of convincing management that they have the ‘best protections’ within allocated budgets in the world and all is well.

As a risk-aware broker I take the opposite point of view, namely that most companies have already been hacked, but they don’t know it yet. And it’s human error or human subversion that invites 95% of all criminal attacks.

The Mactavish report may in the end be seen as a turning point for the cyber market because it serves to highlight the lack of public awareness and perhaps confusion over what the insurance industry is offering.

The key challenge for insurers and brokers is to do more to educate the public about the realities of the cyber threat and what the insurance industry can do to help.

At present there are far too many brokers offering standard, off-the-shelf products as the solution to these risks. That sometimes can be tantamount to mis-selling.

Cyber is a complex cover and demands specialist advice, risk management and insurance as a ‘backstop’ (if that isn’t an overused word in the current climate).

Education

To echo Mactavish, every product is potentially flawed if it is sold to the wrong client. Cyber insurance is about behaviour and client responsibility as well as cover. We don’t expect our household policyholders to go out and leave the front door open. And we need to educate our clients to manage their risks of exposure to these new crimes.

Most clients require tailor-made solutions to match their own internal processes to stop criminals breaking into their software. And, as I’ve said, behaviour of staff is the fundamental issue.

I want to hear the insurance industry, but also government and business groups, talking up the need for cover, especially for SMEs, who often fail to get the one-to-one advice they need. Cyber is now a top-three risk, alongside subsidence and water leak/flood.

We must impress that on our clients.

Ashwin Mistry is executive chairman of Brokerbility