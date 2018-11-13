Fresh founder Lisa Powis rejoins insurance sector with tech business

Powis, who sold Fresh to Vantage earlier this year, is working with insurance technology provider Iotatech.

Fresh Insurance founder Lisa Powis has returned to the insurance sector with a strategic role at technology firm Iotatech.

Powis, who sold Fresh to Vantage in May this year in a move that saw her leave the broker, has joined the strategic advisory council for the company.

She sits alongside other council members including:

Dermot Joyce, Former CEO of Liberata and Capita Insurance Services;

of Liberata and Capita Insurance Services; Tim Gregory, Former CEO /president CGI UK ;

/president ; Sue Balcombe, senior independent industry consultant, and

Tony Emms, former claims director at Zurich.

The company also recently raised £1m at its second funding round.

Investment

Iotatech founder and CEO, Michael Sargeant, commented: “The investment from leading industry figures, added to which many have joined our strategic advisory council is very encouraging, and validates both our business model, and adds considerably to Iotatech’s capabilities in support of our core technology offering.”

The Iotatech platform, which is described as a disruptor, has been in development for the past two years.

The business, which is targeting the claims sector in the first instance, has built a Software-as-a-Service platform which was built using microservices, open API and artificial intelligence.

According to the tech firm it is an Internet of Things-ready, intelligent pay-per-use solution, available via Amazon Web Services as Software-as-a-Service.

Sargeant added: “We are delighted to have hit our funding goal, and now, with our development and growth plans secured, we’re well-placed to bring our new insurance technology platform to market.

“Claims is our current sweet spot, but our proposition will also cater for other parts of the insurance value chain, including policy.”

