Robin Lucas steps down from Stackhouse Poland board

Lucas, who joined following Stackhouse’s buy of Lucas Fettes, will remain with the company as planned.

Robin Lucas has stepped down as a board member for Stackhouse Poland.

A filing on Companies House showed that Lucas had left the board.

Tim Johnson, Stackhouse Poland CEO, confirmed to Insurance Age that the management change had taken place.

He commented: “This was always the plan. The plan was for him to stay on through the earn-out and then, as the business was integrated, step down from the board and that is now.”

Lucas joined Stackhouse Poland and the board in 2016 when the broker bought Lucas Fettes for an undisclosed sum.

Combine

At the time of the deal the two organisations announced they would combine under the Stackhouse Poland name.

Johnson confirmed that Lucas will remain with the business with the title of director.

He commented: “Robin is staying on and doing what he does best, finding new business and looking after clients.”

Johnson previously told Insurance Age that he was “delighted” with how the Lucas Fettes acquisition has progressed.

Stackhouse followed its buy of Lucas Fettes with a number of further deals including Honor Point in April this year and Caprica Healthcare in January.

The business also made a number of buys in 2017 with E Coleman and Quantum Underwriting Solutions.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.