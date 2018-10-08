Gender pay gap: Shocking and shameful

Senior women in the insurance sector have shared their thoughts on the gender pay gap and addressed what might be done to bring salary parity for men and women to the market

Jacqueline MacNamee Sam White Suzy Middleton Barbara Bradshaw Tulsi Naidu

The gender pay gap is very real. Research from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has shown that the gap averages out at 24% across the insurance industry in favour of men.

The numbers, which came from data submitted for a compulsory government review from 192 companies across the sector, revealed the following:

Insurers and intermediaries have a median gap of 24% and 23% respectively;

Only three companies have a ‘negative’ gap in favour of women (measured as a median);

A near equal proportion of men (69%) and women (67%) receive a bonus but the difference in how much is paid out in bonuses is significant – the median gap is 42% and the mean gap is 52%;

Much of the disparity is a reflection of the imbalanced representation of men and women at senior levels – far fewer women have roles at a senior level which impacts on salary and bonus values.

The Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) research has shown that just 21% of people in the top insurance jobs are women.

Looking more widely, the argument that the disparity between men and women on boards accounts for much of the pay gap is ripe for dismantling.

Stats from the Equal Pay Portal, originally sourced by the TUC, reveal that even when women do make it to high level positions there is a staggering 54.9% pay gap.

So, what do female key industry players think of the position the industry has found itself in?

Insurance Age spoke to Jacqueline MacNamee, founder of C-Quence Partners and former AIG UK boss; Sam White, founder of MGA Pukka Insure, Freedom Brokers and Action365; Suzy Middleton, commercial director at SEIB; Barbara Bradshaw, Insurance Compliance Services chairman; and Tulsi Naidu, CEO of Zurich UK.

What did you think of the CII research showing a 24% pay gap in general insurance? (UK average is 9.7%)

Jacqueline: It’s scandalous and a real problem for the industry’s reputation and image. It ultimately compromises our ability to attract the talent we desperately need. However, the devil is in the detail. The CII’s analysis suggests that the gap is as large as it is mainly because men dominate senior positions. Tackling this imbalance would go a long way to addressing the issue. That also means tackling the fundamental root causes by balancing gender through lower and mid-management roles to build a strong bench from which to fill senior leadership opportunities.

Suzy: To be honest I am not surprised, the financial sector – especially insurance – is further behind the times than other sectors. But I am quite surprised by the difference in bonus payments.

We should focus on what women can deliver for the business. When women are placed in high level roles they should not be undervalued Sam White

What about the 42% mean gap in bonus payments in favour of men?

Sam: It is a chicken and egg situation. There are not many women at c-suite level so in turn they are not getting the c-suite jobs. I believe in rewarding competency, values and attitude. We should focus on what women can deliver for the business. When women are placed in high level roles they should not be undervalued.

However, it is a fact women do not negotiate as hard as men [when it comes to their salary] and there is an onus on businesses to do the right thing.

Jacqueline: On face value it’s shocking but as the analysis suggests this is because there is a disproportionate percentage of men in roles where bonuses make up a significant element of their remuneration. But why was this situation allowed to become endemic? And what was the role of HR professionals and departments?

Have you ever experienced pay discrimination? What happened?

Suzy: Many years ago in a major employer. When I challenged both the potential promotion opportunity and the pay I missed out on I was politely told that’s the way it is. I was also told I did the job better than my male counterpart from a very apologetic HR person. Needless to say we amicably parted company.

Barbara: In the early years in a legal office in the 1960s I was working for a lawyer. A review came up and I had heard that a man got paid more than me. I was told he got paid more because “he had a family”. I left in the end and moved into insurance in the 1980s. While I have been in the sector it has never been an issue for me.

Jacqueline: Given what we now know it is a possibility. The statistics on gender pay weren’t available until recently. It was the hidden nature of the issue that made it so difficult to tackle.

Have you challenged pay discrimination?

Tulsi: I have not seen situations where there is a clear difference between people doing the same job. What I have observed is more subtle – situations where someone is working part time, making a significant contribution, takes home what can feel like a significantly different all-in package to others who are working full time. These can be difficult situations as the contractual position creates its own dynamic. What I have done is influence the dialogue to ensure we are flexible in recognising contribution rather than sticking to the contractual roles.

Why was this situation allowed to become endemic? And what was the role of HR professionals and departments? Jacqueline MacNamee

Could these numbers put women off entering insurance?

Sam: It isn’t going to help. We are an unattractive industry to women anyway because women think it is boring and technical. We need to rebrand the insurance industry generally and focus on the emotional side. The pay gap is shocking and shameful

Suzy: I don’t think it will put women off – people that are determined to do well will never take these figures on face value. I certainly don’t, and in a strange way it may provide opportunities. You do have to be very careful here though, as on the flip side I personally wouldn’t want to be appointed to a position just because of my gender to improve the company’s gender statistics, which I am fearful could happen, but because I am able to do the role and continuously deliver results. You also have to be careful we do not push this too far to the detriment of our male counterparts.

Is the situation improving? What changes would you like to implement to ensure parity?

Barbara: I don’t really know but I do not think you should appoint a female just to balance a board out. I am not for quotas – it is about the ability of the person to do the job. Sometimes I wonder if women have to work harder than their male equivalents to get there.

Tulsi: Yes, I absolutely think it is improving. We have our own plan to do what we can. That is around making the industry and Zurich more appealing to women, continuing to create a truly diverse and inclusive workplace, and improving opportunities and career progression for women with more flexible working for all employees.

Sam: I think people are trying. What has encouraged me is when really senior female insurance executives get announced. I hope they will take the mantle and promote and encourage women by leading from the front and also show how diversity can deliver better results. That will start to drive the change. There is still a lot to be done but I think the signs are encouraging.