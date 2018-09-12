In Person: CDL’s commercial director Nigel Phillips

The road to CDL and what comes next

The incubator and the broker of tomorrow

Phillips on InsurTech, building the broker of tomorrow today and what comes next

“I might be what one could consider a gadget geek,” admits Nigel Phillips.

“I love that world. It fascinates me.”

Asked whether he rushes out to buy the latest, say, Apple product on the day of its release he replies: “Yes. On that day, it’s very important.”

It is still impressive though when the commercial director of CDL reveals that in his household there are just under 200 devices connected to the wireless router.

Declining the soubriquet Mr InsurTech he sums up his role as bringing focus to innovation. Five years ago he became commercial director looking at the business strategy within CDL and the way it engages with the market place.

InsurTech has been at the heart of this and he has previously defended it from the charge of it being all “hype”.

“With any change there is always reservation as to whether it is something that is going to make it as a concept or not,” he begins.

“InsurTech is a crucial change that we see in consumer behaviour. It is not about what we say, it is about the way customers look to transact business.”

Our role is to make sure that we can facilitate that market for our customers

According to Phillips another big change is coming.

“Many InsurTech notions are about how to have the natural language engagement.

“Many tech giants and global brands have changed the way that consumers expect to procure services.”

He sums it up as an ecosystem.

“Our role is to make sure that we can facilitate that market for our customers.”

Machine learning is at the more complicated end of the spectrum. He defines it as seeing the patterns in large amounts of data and reacting to the statistical likelihood of something happening as a consequence.

“The way that machine learning tools work is the more data you feed it the more accurate it can be.”

Two insurance examples follow, the ability for a machine to learn which clients are likely to want key cover when they buy other insurance products and the use of photos for pet insurance.

For the latter a simple photo of a pet could be used by a machine to assess the animal and reduce any question set.

Most people will already be aware of voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and their ability to answer more simple questions like what is a no claims bonus.

Phillips believes the technology will go much further.

And that it will be more than just a streamlined, clever version of press 1 for this or press 2 for that.

“It is the ability to understand what is being asked by the consumer calling up and respond accordingly.”

One particular advantage is scalability. A virtual call centre should avoid delays in calls being answered. However he counsels that it will not become a human free zone.

“We don’t see that it [the technology] will fulfil all queries into call centres,” he says.

“There will be a need for the human touch and interaction to solve complicated queries,” adding that the change can only move as fast as consumers want. Some will always prefer to engage with a person.