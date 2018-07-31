Blog: Going beyond commission

Brokerbility’s Ashwin Mistry explores what networks have to offer providers and brokers in a disrupted insurance world.

If I have a message for broker networks, it’s this: ‘Don’t just sit on the runway and hope someone will come along and push the airplane’. The fact that a certain Donald Trump first wrote those words is a reminder that good advice can come from the strangest of places.

And Donald Trump is, of course, a symbol and a symptom of the disruption we are experiencing both in the world economy and specifically within the insurance industry.

Expectations

The shift in customer needs and expectations brought about by digital technology demands that insurers and brokers take urgent action to stay in the game. Capacity providers are forced to look at the cost analysis of their business – put crudely 55% goes in claims and about 40% in distribution.

Distribution costs have long been under scrutiny.

They break down to three areas: re-insurance; head office and branches, many of which have already been axed, and commission.

And the new challenges for broker networks are, like the old challenges, about commission.

Broker networks have much to offer the right capacity providers as long as they are travelling in the same direction, as fully developed partners. They offer scale: a broker with a GWP of over £10 million is possibly large enough to control its own deals. They offer better quality clients and lower risks.

But the new challenges demand that we also provide excellence in what I consider to be the five key areas:

training and education – including links with universities, researchers and other key innovators.

HR – augmenting the organisation with new and different types of talent

– augmenting the organisation with new and different types of talent compliance – stressing the need to get it right first time for the customer

marketing and support services – again with the emphasis on the customer journey

and succession – which results in a strong and motivated management team.

Costings

Only with all these components in place can a network align itself with its insurer partners to share best practice, better ideas and outcomes. In terms of commission, brokers need to look at the costs of their own business, ensuring no duplication or additional charges.

We need to be flexible about commissions and ready to discuss fees with customers, perhaps from annual premiums of £50,000+. In that way we can demonstrate to insurers that we are ready to empathise with their challenges and work hand in hand without confrontation.

The purpose of the partnership, however, must always be to demonstrate that the customer comes first.

Networks provide a home for people and businesses who want security, good ideas and the opportunity to control their own destiny.

Together with our insurance partners we have to demonstrate that we offer value and understand their market space.

Ashwin Mistry is chairman of Brokerbility.