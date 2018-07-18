The Blog Spot: The insurance gender pay gap

Siân Barton asks: Are women working in insurance really worth 24% less than men?

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has analysed the results of the government’s compulsory pay gap reporting.

What a surprise – it found women are paid, on average, 24% less than men.

A pay chasm of 24% in an industry that is trying to overturn its stale, pale and male reputation (sorry, a cliché, but if the cap fits…) is unacceptable.

Value

That is one percent off a quarter. Do women do a quarter less work than men? OK, I am being a bit facetious and obviously there are many factors to consider.

But the CII analysis highlighted a number of concerning points:

Insurers and intermediaries have a median gap of 24% and 23% respectively; Only three companies have a ‘negative’ gap in favour of women (measured as a median);

A near equal proportion of men (69%) and women (67%) receive a bonus but the difference in how much is paid out in bonuses is significant – the median gap is 42% and the mean gap is 52%;

Much of the disparity is a reflection of the imbalanced representation of men and women at senior levels – far fewer women have roles at a senior level which impacts on salary and bonus values.

It’s true there are fewer women on boards and that is a problem in itself. The ABI stated in February that only 21% of females were in the top insurance jobs and said good intentions with regard to closing the gap were simply not enough.

Former Axa UK CEO and new ABI chair Amanda Blanc recently called out the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) for posting a picture of a board meeting on Twitter populated solely by middle-aged men - a story picked up by our sister title Post.

Biba hit back saying 50% of its management was female and all its boards had female members. It has previously signed the Women in Finance Charter pledging at least 40% female representation.

Boards

Moving away from that spat and looking more widely, the argument that the disparity between men and women on boards accounts for much of the pay gap is, to be frank, bull.

Stats from the Equal Pay Portal, originally sourced by the TUC, reveal that even when women do make it to high level positions there is a staggering 54.9% pay gap.

Does anyone think this is right?

Then there is the difference when it comes to bonus payments.

Many of the tired arguments used to attempt to justify the pay gap can be similarly picked apart with statistics and common sense so don’t even think about sending the phrase ‘but maternity leave’ in this direction.

This piece focuses only on gender and, of course, there is a wider picture in terms of diversity in insurance to address too.

But the CII is right to highlight this gender imbalance as one area where the industry must significantly improve.

I hope when the next gender pay survey takes place that the gap is closing.

Siân Barton is Editor of Insurance Age.

