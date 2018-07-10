Charlie Scott replaces Ian Story as Gallagher’s UK CFO

Story had been in the role since February 2015.

Charlie Scott has become Gallagher’s UK chief financial officer replacing Ian Story, Insurance Age can reveal.

Story had been the CFO for the international division since February 2015.

He originally took on the role on an interim basis when Mark Mugge left the post. However his appointment became permanent that June when Michael Rea joined the business as chief operating officer.

Prior to this Story had been the CFO at Oval when it was bought by Gallagher and also previously had the same job title at Bluefin.

Planned

According to filings at Companies House Story has stepped down from Gallagher, Belmont and Oval.

A spokesperson for Gallagher told Insurance Age the moves were “part of a planned retirement process” for Story with him becoming a non-executive.

He will stay with the wider group in a part time position providing strategic counsel to the UK holdings board.

The handover occurred on 1 July with Charlie Scott taking up the job.

Executive

Scott has picked up the reins as executive CFO having been with Gallagher since 2014.

He had joined as finance director for underwriting and distribution from RSA where he was head of finance performance and analysis.

At Gallagher Scott has worked his way up via finance director for wholesale and most recently UK retail CFO.

