Insurance Age

Video: Meet Cecile Fresneau

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The executive director for QBE's UK insurance division tackles our quick-fire Q&A.

Fresneau reveals her brush with fame, the worst thing she has ever bought, and what makes her proud about working in insurance. 

Check out the full interview and find out how Fresneau plans to get to know the regional broker market in the UK better.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Insurance Player

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: AGGREGATOR BAN

Most read

  1. Profile: Cecile Fresneau, executive director, UK insurance division, at QBE Insurance
  2. Turnover soars at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions in 2018
  3. News analysis: Who’s top of the Allianz “hit list”?
  4. PIB buying spree continues
  5. In-depth - Personal lines: The pursuit of leisure
  6. Broking Break: Your top 5
  7. Roundtable: Dealing in data

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: