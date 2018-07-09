Video: Meet Cecile Fresneau
The executive director for QBE's UK insurance division tackles our quick-fire Q&A.
Fresneau reveals her brush with fame, the worst thing she has ever bought, and what makes her proud about working in insurance.
Check out the full interview and find out how Fresneau plans to get to know the regional broker market in the UK better.
