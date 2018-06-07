Hiscox appoints Steve Morse to lead in Birmingham as Sam Franks moves to Beazley

Beazley targeting expansion across the UK.

Hiscox has promoted Steve Morse to regional manager for Birmingham after the announcement last month that incumbent Sam Franks was heading to Beazley as UK regional business development manager.

Morse has been with Hiscox for 13 years in a number of underwriting, product and sales roles in both Birmingham and London.

Most recently he led the London art and private client division.

Hiscox highlighted that Morse, who will report to Derrick Potton, UK and Ireland sales director, will now be responsible for the business’s largest single region.

Potton commented: “Steve’s passion, wealth of experience and local market knowledge will be instrumental in further developing our presence in Birmingham and supporting the valuable broker relationships that already exist.”

Strategy

Meanwhile, Franks will join Beazley on 1 September 2018.

According to the insurer he will develop its strategy and broker relationships in the UK regions.

Franks will be based in the company’s Birmingham office and the provider highlighted that it had recently moved to larger premises in anticipation of an increasing number of underwriters being based there in support of its UK regional ambitions.

The office will also become a hub for claims handling, multinational credit control, project management and IT operations.

Growth

Will Roscoe, head of broker relations Europe at Beazley, said: “Expanding our business in the UK outside London is a major element of our European growth strategy.

“The role played by our UK business development manager will be critical to our success. We are delighted that Sam, with his profound knowledge and experience of the UK regional broking market, has chosen to join us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.