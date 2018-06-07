Amanda Blanc to become ABI chair

Blanc is the first woman to chair the Association since it was formed more than 100 years ago.

Amanda Blanc, former CEO of Axa UK & Ireland, will become the first female chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) in October.

Blanc, who is set to join Zurich as CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa in Q4 2018, replaces Aviva UK CEO Andy Briggs as chair.

Briggs will remain on the board as senior independent director.

Blanc said: “I’m delighted and honoured to become the next chair of the ABI and the first woman in this role. I want to thank Andy Briggs and the rest of the board for giving me this opportunity.

She detailed that the insurance sector has changed dramatically since she started out and added: “It is now a more inclusive sector than I can ever remember, but the journey is not over. As chair I want to continue to drive the excellent work the ABI has already done in this area.

“With so much focus on the role of women in society today, I hope my appointment sends a signal to young women considering a career in insurance that there are no closed shops in this sector.”

Changes

Blanc also noted the vital role insurance and long term savings play in the UK economy.

She continued: “Rapid changes in the market, the use of technology and data and unprecedented geopolitical changes make it more important than ever that the industry can speak with a clear, single voice through the ABI.”

Andy Briggs said it had been a privilege to serve the ABI for the past two years and that he was proud of the progress made in key areas such as growing its membership.

Briggs continued: “In my successor, Amanda Blanc, the ABI has appointed someone of the highest ability, experience and drive.

“I am very proud that the ABI has taken a leading role in promoting gender diversity over the last two years, and in appointing the first ever woman to become chair, this is an important moment for the industry.”

Deputy chair

In addition to Blanc’s appointment the ABI has also recruited Phil Loney, CEO of Royal London as deputy chair.

He succeeds Paul Geddes of Direct Line Group who also remains on the board.

Loney commented: “I am pleased to have been chosen as Deputy Chair of the ABI and feel that this is an opportunity for continued collaboration as an industry.

“I look forward to supporting Amanda and ensuring the ABI is able to represent all parts of the insurance and long-term savings sector.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.