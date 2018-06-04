José Manuel González to become Howden Broking Group CEO

David Howden remains with the firm as CEO of Hyperion Insurance Group.

José Manuel González will become the CEO of Howden Broking Group on 1 October 2018 and has already taken on the deputy CEO role as part of the transition.

David Howden, who founded Howden Pangborne in 1994, had held this CEO title since the firm bought RK Harrison in 2015 and when Howden’s owner Hyperion restructured the group’s management in May 2016.

He remains with the business and keeps the CEO of Hyperion Insurance Group position that he previously had in tandem with the Howden post.

Spain

González joined the group 11 years ago and having established Howden Iberia has grown it to the fourth largest broker in Spain.

He will retain his role as CEO of Howden Iberoamerica.

There are no further people moves within the firm however the CEOs of all regions, including Chris Evans the CEO of Howden UK, will report to González as of October.

David Howden commented: “Following the investment by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in our business, we have entered a new chapter of growth.

“As the group continues to evolve, it is time for me to focus more on our group strategy and ambitious growth plans.”

Passion

He continued: “José Manuel has a real passion for our business and understands that it is the talent and the culture in the group that sets us apart and that our employee-ownership model ensures our focus is on delivering the best solutions for our clients as it is personal for us.”

José Manuel González said: “I feel both excited and privileged that David has asked me to take on this challenge.

“I know from personal experience that Howden has even greater potential than we have already achieved. I look forward to working closely with the management teams in each of our five regions to drive forward together our ambitious growth plans.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.