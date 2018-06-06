Market moves: Creating connections

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester is traditionally the time for a slew of product launches and this year stayed true to the tradition

Last month however there were also numerous people moves. Despite only being directly involved with two departures and one non-arrival there was also a curiously high number of links to Zurich. The provider saw Matthew Hartigan leave to become boss at GRP-owned Higos and Conor Brennan also departed for a broker this time in Ireland. The non-arriver was Mark Coffey who opted to move to Ardonagh rather than switch across with recently acquired Oak Underwriting.

Meanwhile ex-head of personal lines Ian McManus left Aon and incoming CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa, Amanda Blanc, was replaced as chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau by Aviva’s Rob Townend.

There were changes aplenty at LV as it strengthened its personal lines management team with three appointments. Axa, Allianz, Tokio Marine Kiln, XL Catlin, Beazley and Hughub made a mix of new additions and promotions while JLT Specialty managed one of each. Rounding matters off, recently launched healthcare MGA and Insurtech start-up Equipsme made its first hire since going live and i-Wonder revealed a job swap.

Brokers

GRP-owned Higos has recruited Zurich’s head of regional market for the South West, Midlands and Wales, Matthew Hartigan as managing director. He reports to Neil Thornton, GRP’s MD of Retail Broking, who had held the role on an interim basis since Ian Gosden stepped down in January. Gosden, who founded the South West based broker in 1990, retired from Higos this March.

Sticking with Zurich, Conor Brennan director of business development, has left for Irish broker Arachas having been in the job since December 2017. Prior to this he was head of UK general insurance at the provider, a post he took on in July 2016 when Vibhu Sharma left the business, moving across from being CEO of Zurich’s GI business in Ireland. Brennan joined the insurer in 2008.

And another with a Zurich link, albeit this time in a never-quite-arrived kind of way. Mark Coffey was due to return to the insurer from RSA as part of the takeover of Oak announced earlier this year. He worked at Zurich from 2004 rising to be head of personal lines in 2010 before joining RSA in 2011. He had become director of the private clients business including Oak Underwriting in 2014, however he has decided not to make the switch and moved to be commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash at The Ardonagh Group instead.

JLT Specialty made two appointments last month. Marco D’Ovidio, most recently of Aon Risk Solutions, was added to its UK professions team. He will be based in JLT’s Bristol office and brings 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry to the position. The broker also made Hamish Roberts the leader of its power specialty business based in London. Roberts, who has time at Aon and Marsh on his CV, has worked for JLT for four years and steps across from being business development director to coordinate with JLT’s power specialists around the globe.

Market focus: Aon Ian McManus (pictured right) has left Aon three years after joining to head up the proposition for high net worth clients working in the division led by Toby Carnduff. McManus’ final job title with Aon was managing director of private clients and consumer. Before joining the broker in 2015 he had spent 13 years with Zurich. He started at the insurer as an account executive and worked his way up through posts such as area sales manager, partnership solutions manager and head of partnerships and portfolio management to become head of personal lines broker in November 2011. McManus told Insurance Age that he had taken the decision to leave Aon and pursue new opportunities. He commented: “At Aon I have had the privilege to work with some of the best people in the market and I wish them and Aon every success in the future.”

Insurers and MGA s

Axa has appointed former Arista managing director Nick Watson as director of commercial distribution and trading. He will have responsibility for broker marketing, development, the branch network and strategic partnerships in the newly created role. Watson most recently worked as chief operating officer of iPrism and has also held a number of senior positions at Aviva, in addition to being MD of Arista between 2013 and 2015.

Allianz brought together the North of England and Scotland in a new grouping last month. The team includes 170 commercial market facing employees across four offices in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow. Chris Everett, the regional manager for the North, has stepped up as leader. The previous regional manager for Scotland, Alex Stuart, retired from the business in December.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has promoted Anna McNamara to group chief operating officer. As group COO she will lead the strategy and management of all TMK group operations activities across the business. McNamara joined TMK from Lloyd’s in 2006.

Another promotion saw Brent Hoffman become XL Catlin’s global head of claims. Hoffman joined XL in 2014 and most recently held the position of general counsel global claims.

Sam Franks has switched from being regional manager for Hiscox Birmingham to be UK regional business development manager at Beazley. He will join in September.

Healthcare MGA and Insurtech start-up Equipsme has made its first hire since going live in March. Jemma Boyce joins from Open GI where she was the national development manager for the past two years. Prior to that, she held several roles at PowerPlace for six years the last as broker services manager.

Finally, LV moved to strengthen its personal lines business with three senior appointments. Jonathan Santer, Clive Upton and Paul Miles are now head of home underwriting, head of personal lines underwriting – standard motor, and head of personal lines underwriting – van, motorcycle and specialist respectively. All three will report to director of personal lines Michael Lawrence.

Others

Former Transactor boss Ray Vincent has taken over as chief executive officer at i-Wonder Group in a job swap that sees Steve Young become chairman. Vincent was the founder of Transactor and part of the management team that built the software business to over £10m of turnover. He led the software specialists through the sale to Open GI leaving when it completed last August.

Hughub has recruited Damian Baxter from Open GI as its new head of sales. Baxter was associate director of business development at the software specialists for nearly four years, spent two and a half years as head of business development for PowerPlace and brings a total of 12 years of insurance and software experience to the newly created role.

Rob Townend, managing director of Aviva UK general insurance, is now the chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau. He has replaced Amanda Blanc who stopped being UK and Ireland CEO at Axa at the start of April ahead of becoming CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at Zurich. Matt Paterson, head of liability claims at Admiral; Martin Milliner, managing director of claims at LV; and David Baker, director of group regulatory risk & compliance at Direct Line Group have also been appointed to the fraud taskforce’s board.