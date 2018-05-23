Aviva’s Townend replaces Amanda Blanc as IFB chair

LV’s Milliner and Matt Patterson, of Admiral and David Baker, of Direct Line, have also been appointed to the fraud taskforce board.

Rob Townend, managing director of Aviva UK general insurance, has been appointed chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB).

The move follows Amanda Blanc leaving her role as UK and Ireland CEO at Axa in order to take up the CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) post at Zurich. She took up her position at the IFB in 2016.

Townend commented: “Detecting, stopping and preventing insurance fraud is a priority for our industry and as IFB chair I will be focused on continuing the sustained fight against crime.

“We have the knowledge and expertise to stop fraudsters in their tracks and to remain one step ahead of any fresh attempts to defraud the insurance industry and to drag innocent people into their activities.”

Exciting

He added: “In addition, in my role as chair I am looking forward to supporting the IFB on a number of exciting and essential projects, including the implementation of the new intelligence management system, the IFiHUB (Insurance Fraud Intelligence Hub).”

Last October, a new governance structure for the insurance industry’s counter-fraud utilities was announced, resulting in the IFB Board providing strategic oversight of IFED and the Insurance Fraud Register in addition to the IFB.

According to the IFB the Board members’ range of expertise and perspectives has been instrumental in preparing for the impending launch of the new Insurance Fraud Intelligence Hub (IFiHUB).

The Board also announced the following new appointments:

Matt Paterson, head of liability claims, Admiral

Martin Milliner, managing director of claims, LV

David Baker, director of group regulatory risk & compliance, Direct Line Group

Insight

The IFB detailed that the new Board members will offer unique insight on issues affecting the industry, allowing them to inform and support the IFB as it moves towards the goals set in the 20:20 strategic vision, particularly as it expands its remit to product lines beyond motor.

Milliner commented: “I’m very much looking forward to working with the IFB and other Board members to ensure we continue to do everything we can to tackle fraud.

“It’s incredibly unfair that the many are being penalised by the few who think committing fraud is ok and we must carry on working collaboratively as an industry to crack down on would-be fraudsters and change public attitudes towards making fraud culturally unacceptable.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.