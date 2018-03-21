Ian Gosden retires from GRP-owned Higos

Chairman to leave on 23 March having stepped down from MD role in January.

Ian Gosden is to retire as chairman of Higos and leave the business on 23 March.

Gosden founded Higos in 1990 growing it to over £50m of gross written premium with 300 staff across over 20 locations in the South West.

He sold the business to GRP in February last year and stepped down as managing director this January to focus on acquisitions, third party distribution and product development as chairman.

Departure

However, in an update sent to all staff, Gosden has now announced his departure.

“Building Higos and working with you has been an honour and a privilege and without doubt my greatest achievement,” he wrote in the announcement.

“I will look back on our achievements with pride and know I have left a wonderful legacy behind which is a professional broker and you, my staff who will, I have no doubt be running the insurance industry for years to come.”

Mike Bruce confirmed to Insurance Age that Gosden’s departure did not signal a change in the strategy which has long been based on retaining senior staff and flagged that management at Higos remained with the firm and still hold shares.

Stalwart

Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, stated: “Ian has been a stalwart within UK broking for nearly three decades and an outstanding entrepreneur.

“We fully intend to build on Ian’s legacy and take Higos to the next level of growth and success.

“He leaves with our very best wishes for a long and happy retirement.”

Neil Thornton, who took up the reins in January when Gosden became chairman, will continue in his role as interim managing director with overall responsibility for the business.

