Marshall Bailey appointed FSCS chair

Bailey, a non-executive director at Chubb European Group, succeeds Lawrence Churchill.

Marshall Bailey is set to take on the position of chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) from 1 April 2018.

He was appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and will take over from Lawrence Churchill who is stepping down after two terms.

Bailey, who is not related to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey, has held senior positions in a number of financial services firms for over two decades.

The FCA noted that he is currently a non-executive director of Chubb European Group and CIBC World Markets in the UK. HM Treasury has approved his appointment.

Suitable

The FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard, who chaired the selection panel, commented: “We have conducted a thorough recruitment process to identify the most suitable person to become the next chair of the FSCS.

“Marshall Bailey was selected from a strong field of potential candidates by a panel comprising members of the PRC, FCA and FSCS Boards. Marshall brings a wealth of experience from the financial services industry and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the FSCS.”

Bailey said he was delighted to join the FSCS and described it as a critical component of the UK’s regulatory infrastructure and vital to the trust placed in the financial system.

He stated: “The work previously done by Lawrence and the FSCS Board has been excellent, and I thank them for the work they have done to provide a resilient platform through a difficult period.”

Compensation

Churchill added: “I have been proud to serve as chair of FSCS over the last six years, during which time we have paid over £1.8bn in compensation to customers who have lost out and recovered £13.2bn from the estates of failed firms including those who failed during the financial crisis and subsequently.”

The most recent consultation into the fees paid by financial firms to pay for the FSCS closed last month. In January this year the FSCS predicted it will charge brokers £23m for 2018/19 a 28% increase on the £18m fee in 2017/18.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has repeatedly called for brokers to pay into a separate pot from banks and other financial institutions.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.